Oklahoma City to consider mandatory mask ordinance to slow spread of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials announced that Oklahoma has hit its largest increase of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March, city leaders in Oklahoma City say they are working on plans to slow the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced that new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain at elevated levels in the city.

As a result, Holt says he is calling a special city council meeting to be held virtually on Friday afternoon to consider a proposed mask ordinance.

The ordinance would require masks to be worn inside indoor public facilities with common sense exceptions.

“Of the top 50 largest American cities, 46* have a requirement to wear masks in indoor public places. Two-thirds of those requirements are the result of a mandate put in place by a Governor, but regardless of how they came to be, they set a standard for the individual behavior that is expected in order to keep our people safe and our cities open. Masks wearing in indoor public places is proven to dramatically reduce the rate of transmission, something we clearly need in Oklahoma City. (The four exceptions are Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Colorado Springs and Omaha,” Holt posted on Facebook.

Holt says he plans to vote in favor of the ordinance.

LATEST STORIES: