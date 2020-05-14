Oklahoma City to issue new proclamation for COVID-19 response

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After reopening businesses across the state following the coronavirus pandemic at the beginning of this month, city leaders in Oklahoma City are issuing a new proclamation for the next step.

Last month, Gov. Stitt announced his plan to reopen the state and non-essential businesses in three phases, with the first phase beginning on April 24.

Under the guidelines of the first phase of the plan, personal care businesses like hair salons and spas could open while following strict sanitation and social distancing rules.

Restaurants, movie theaters, and sporting venues could open to the public on May 1.

“No matter how much we try, we’re going to have new cases every day, and deaths will continue to occur as well,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said, adding that the danger surrounding the virus won’t change until a vaccine is developed.

Holt allowed his ‘shelter-in-place’ order to expire on April 30 and released new guidelines to align with the governor’s plan.

“We can’t shelter in place for two years straight,” he said.

Two weeks after that ‘shelter-in-place’ order expired, Holt says he is now looking toward the future.

On Wednesday evening, Holt tweeted that city officials are preparing to enter phase two of the reopening plan.

“Due to the continued downward trajectory, we expect to enter Phase 2 on Friday in OKC. Phase 2 is a relatively minor transition compared to Phase 1, but we’ll have a new proclamation out tomorrow reflecting that transition,” Holt tweeted. “The only reason we are enjoying this relative success is bc we acted quickly at the start of this pandemic & bc we continue to take it seriously. The virus doesn’t go away on May 15 any more than it did on May 1. Keep your distance, wash your hands & wear your mask. Be well, OKC.”

On Thursday, city leaders announced that the new proclamation would take effect Friday, May 15.

Food service and similar

Restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, taverns, shopping mall food courts, food halls, cafeterias, night clubs, hookah bars, cigar bars, vaping lounges and any other food service establishments are required to maintain at least the following standards to limit the spread of the virus:

Employees’ temperatures should be checked each day either by the employee or their employer. Employees with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher should not be at the facility.

Servers and staff interacting with customers must wear a face mask or covering, unless the staff member is behind a barrier such as Plexiglass.

Tables for seating must be at least 6 feet apart.

Menus must be single-use or capable of being sanitized with antimicrobial disinfectants after each use.

Condiment bottles must be sanitized after each table change, or served in a single-use packet, disposable container or washable dish.

Service at buffets and salad bars must be provided by an employee only.

Tables, chairs and objects needed to complete a purchase must be sanitized with antimicrobial disinfectants after each use.

Standing room-only patios are limited to 50% of total patio occupancy capacity.

Personal care services

Hair and nail salons, barber shops, cosmetology facilities, esthetician facilities, laser hair removal facilities, spas, massage facilities, tattoo parlors and piercing facilities must follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sanitizing protocols and comply with at least the following standards:

Employees’ temperatures should be checked each day either by the employee or their employer. Employees with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher should not be at the facility.

Employees must use face masks or coverings.

Disposable face masks must be offered to all customers who don’t have their own mask.

All chairs and tools must be sanitized using antimicrobial disinfectants between customers.

While receiving services, customers must remain at least 6 feet apart.

Gyms and other athletic facilities

The City’s Senior Health and Wellness Centers will remain closed until Gov. Stitt lifts the “Safer at Home” order for people age 65 and older and people with serious underlying medical conditions.

All athletic gyms, recreation centers, exercise facilities, indoor sports facilities, indoor climbing facilities, bowling alleys, skating rinks, trampoline parks, whitewater rafting facilities and similar facilities must maintain strict social distancing, CDC sanitizing protocols and maintain these standards:

Employees’ temperatures should be checked each day either by the employee or their employer. Employees with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher should not be at the facility.

Employees that have contact with the public must wear a face mask or covering, unless the staff member is behind a barrier such as Plexiglass.

Doorknobs, gates, counters and other high-touch surfaces should be regularly cleaned and sanitized with antimicrobial disinfectants.

Locker rooms and bathrooms, particularly high-touch surfaces, must be cleaned and sanitized regularly and have hand-washing supplies.

Hand-washing or hand sanitizing supplies must be available for employees and customers.

Rental and shared equipment must be cleaned and sanitized by the customer or an employee between each use using antimicrobial disinfectants.

All food service must comply with the food service requirements listed above.

Entertainment and places of worship

Movie and live theaters, concert halls, bingo halls, sporting venues, amusement parks, places of worship, wedding venues, funeral homes (and graveside services), and other businesses where people gather for presentation or entertainment must maintain strict social distancing, CDC sanitizing protocols and comply with at least the following standards:

Employees’ temperatures should be checked each day either by the employee or their employer. Employees with a fever of 100.4 degrees or should not be at the facility.

Offer seating in a staggered manner with at least two seats between customer groups in the same row. Every other row must be closed. Movable seating must be spaced to accomplish the same spacing.

All food service must comply with the food service requirements listed above.