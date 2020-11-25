Oklahoma City to kick off holiday season with tree lighting festival

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many families scramble to get ready for Thanksgiving, others are already looking ahead toward Christmas.
The City of Oklahoma City will kickoff its Christmas events on Friday with the Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival.
To comply with COVID-19 safety precautions, the event will be hosted virtually, beginning at 7 p.m.
Local American folk-rock band The Imaginaries will open the show, followed by a show-stopping South Asian performance by the Sainrithya Dance Academy.
Local artist and community leader Jabee will make a special appearance to read “A Visit From St. Nicholas” a poem by Clement Clarke Moore.
Lyric Theatre will return this year and will share a preview of their adapted outdoor performance of “A Christmas Carol” from the Harn Homestead.
After the lighting of the OKC Christmas Tree, former American Idol finalist and one of Oklahoma City’s favorite soul and R&B artists, Tony Foster Jr., will return with Kandace Duke to close out the evening with a holiday performance to be remembered.
Tune in to see:
- Program emcee, Mayor Holt
- ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas reading by Jabee
- The Imaginaries performing original Christmas songs
- The OKC Ballet trainees performing “Angels” from The Nutcracker
- Yumare Mexican Folkloric Dancers
- Lao Natasinh Dancers
- Bharatanatyam Dance by Sainrithya Dance Academy
- Lion Dance by Giac Quang Buddhist Temple Youth Group
- Tuan Doan performing the Vietnamese Flute
- Lyric’s Thelma Gaylord Academy Student Ella Epperson singing Okie favorite, I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas
- A carol medley by Lyric Theatre’s cast of ‘A Christmas Carol’
- Classic Christmas songs by Tony Foster Jr. and Kandace Duke
- A message from Santa Claus
- The traditional countdown to the lighting of the tree.
The tree will be on display in Bricktown at the canal overlook, located at 111 S. Mickey Mantle Dr., throughout the holiday season.
