Oklahoma City to rotate open days at Family Aquatic Centers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re wanting to cool off during these hot summer days, Oklahoma City officials say they have created a plan to allow families to still enjoy the Family Aquatic Centers while balancing staff availability.

Officials with Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation say they will use a rotating schedule of open days at Oklahoma City’s two Family Aquatic Centers.

So far this summer, the Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center has been the only one open.

In response to requests from residents, OKC Parks will begin rotating open days at Earlywine Family Aquatic Center and Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center for the rest of the season.

“We are excited that the Mayor and City Council felt it was important to make these Family Aquatic Centers open and available this summer,” said OKC Parks Director Doug Kupper. “We are still recruiting lifeguards and other recreation positions for the summer and year-round.”

The rotating schedule begins Monday, July 20.

Earlywine Family Aquatic Center:

July 20 to Aug. 8

Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays

Aug. 15 to Sept. 7

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Labor Day

Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center:

July 21 to Aug. 9

Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays

Noon to 9 p.m. Fridays

Aug. 16 to Sept. 6

Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

Admission rates:

Ages 3-17: $5*

Ages 18-54: $6*

Ages 55+: $5*

Non-swimming observers: $4

*$2 discount for twilight admission after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

