Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KFOR Noon News

Oklahoma City to temporarily stop extra bagged trash pick-up service during COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to protect essential employees from COVID-19, city leaders in Oklahoma City say they are making changes to the way trash is picked up at the curb.

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department will stop collecting bagged trash and grass clippings set out at the curb beginning Monday, April 6.

From that time forward, all bagged trash must be placed inside a Big Blue trash cart. Do not put loose trash in the carts.

Officials say the change is being made to protect employees who handle bagged trash from contamination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you do not have enough Big Blue carts, you can call customer service at (405) 297-2833 to order additional carts. Each customer can have up to four total Big Blue trash carts.

For the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, the Utilities Department will waive its excess cart fees. Once the emergency is declared over, customers may return the additional carts, or keep them at a monthly fee of $2.25 per cart.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter