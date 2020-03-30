Oklahoma City to temporarily stop extra bagged trash pick-up service during COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to protect essential employees from COVID-19, city leaders in Oklahoma City say they are making changes to the way trash is picked up at the curb.

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department will stop collecting bagged trash and grass clippings set out at the curb beginning Monday, April 6.

From that time forward, all bagged trash must be placed inside a Big Blue trash cart. Do not put loose trash in the carts.

Officials say the change is being made to protect employees who handle bagged trash from contamination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you do not have enough Big Blue carts, you can call customer service at (405) 297-2833 to order additional carts. Each customer can have up to four total Big Blue trash carts.

For the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, the Utilities Department will waive its excess cart fees. Once the emergency is declared over, customers may return the additional carts, or keep them at a monthly fee of $2.25 per cart.