Oklahoma City traffic stop leads to drug bust

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A traffic stop in Oklahoma City led to the arrest of one man after the discovery of drugs, firearms, and more.

On July 11, a deputy was on I-40 near Choctaw Road when he noticed the driver of a car swerving from lane to lane.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, 33-year-old Geoffrey Jackson, of Amarillo, TX.

During the investigation, the deputy noticed a strong smell of marijuana inside the car and K-9 Robi was brought to the scene. Robi alerted that there were drugs inside the car.

A search revealed five bags of marijuana, scales, a glass pipe, an AR-15, 9mm handgun, and several rounds of ammunition.

While being booked into jail, approximately 100 hits of what Jackson reported to be LSD were found on him.

Jackson’s previous criminal history showed him to be a convicted felon out of Shelby County, Tennessee for armed robbery.

He’s currently being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on several complaints.

