OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thursday trash collection in Oklahoma City has been rescheduled in light of the winter storm.

City of Oklahoma City officials are postponing Thursday’s trash collection to Saturday, Feb. 5.

“Customers who have regular Thursday trash service or whose biweekly recycling date is February 3, will need to set their carts out on Saturday, February 5,” city officials said.

Solid waste officials will monitor the storm and determine whether changes need to be made to Friday service. Any changes will announced Thursday.

Heavy snow is expected in Central Oklahoma between 4-10 p.m. The 4 Warn Storm Team’s latest models show Central Oklahoma will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Bulky trash collection will resume Monday, Feb. 7 since this week is an off week.