Oklahoma City trash & recycling pick-up delayed due to road conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is delaying trash and recycling pick-up services because of hazardous road conditions caused by the ice storm.

City officials issued a news release announcing the delay, saying that live power lines and fallen trees are blocking many neighborhood streets, preventing sanitation crews from reaching trash and recycling receptacles or bulky waste.

“Residents who have regular Tuesday trash service need to put their trash and recycling carts back out on Saturday, Oct. 31. All other residents should expect delays. Put your trash or recycling out on the normal day, and leave it out until crews can get to them,” the news release states.

Community members are asked to not include tree limbs with regular bulky waste.

“The City is setting up a special tree limb removal program that will start in November,” the news release states.

Sanitation drivers are expected to be back on schedule for their regular trash, recycling and bulky waste routes next week since warmer temperatures are expected, according to the news release.

Go to okc.gov/ice for more information about ice storm recovery efforts.

