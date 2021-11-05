Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival coming to Bricktown

Allan Gubbins and his daughter Helena look at a Christmas tree during an outdoor Christmas Eve Service of Lights at the Granada Presbyterian Church, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. The service was held outdoors for safety reasons to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City is preparing to get into the Christmas spirit with a tree lighting festival later this month.

The Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mickey Mantle Ave. outside of the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

“We have much to celebrate this year and I am thrilled that the Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival will be returning to Bricktown for its 20th anniversary. This is an OKC tradition that truly brings light to our city’s holiday season in every way. It also showcases our community’s amazing talent and diversity,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

The outdoor festival will include family-friendly activities like photos with Santa Claus, face painting, caricatures, a Magic Elf, letters to Santa, and holiday performances leading up to the countdown to the lighting of the Christmas tree by Mayor Holt.

Attendees will see Lyric’s A Christmas Carol cast, Tony Foster Jr. and Kandace Duke, Sainrithya Dance Academy, Jabee, and much more. The Oklahoma City Ballet will also be joining the festival for the first time with a holiday performance by their post-grad students.

Downtown in December activities will take place that weekend.