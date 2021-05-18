Oklahoma City, Tulsa ranked as some of the ‘Best Summer Travel Destinations’ in 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are still trying to decide where to travel for the summer, one recent report suggests you might just want to stay in the Sooner State.

WalletHub recently released its ‘2021’s Best Summer Travel Destinations’ list to determine where you will get the most enjoyment for your money this summer.

Researchers say they analyzed the cost and convenience of traveling to each location, as well as its affordability. It also takes into account the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination.

The rankings were as follows:

Orlando, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii New Orleans, Louisiana Austin, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Salt Lake City, Utah Tulsa, Oklahoma Los Angeles, California Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Little Rock, Arkansas.

Oklahoma was the only state to be represented twice in the list’s top 10.

Tulsa and Oklahoma City both were ranked low in the number of attractions available, but made up for that with the local costs, and costs of three-star hotels.

Oklahoma City was ranked 2nd for the lowest local costs, while Tulsa was ranked as the 5th safest location in the nation.

For more information or to see the complete list, visit WalletHub's website.