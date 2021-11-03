Oklahoma City’s unemployment rate hits historic low; 2nd lowest in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mayor David Holt is lauding Oklahoma City’s unemployment rate, which is the lowest it has been in the city’s modern history.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. Pic courtesy Oklahoma City Government

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows that Oklahoma City had a 1.9 percent unemployment rate in September.

“We only have access to unemployment data since 1990 and our rate has never been below two percent in those 31 years,” Holt said on social media.

Oklahoma City’s unemployment rate is the second lowest in the nation among large metropolitan areas. Salt Lake City, Utah, is lowest with a 1.7 percent unemployment rate, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Holt acknowledged that job vacancies across the city can be challenging for employers to fill with such a low unemployment rate.

“That is exactly what you would expect to see when the unemployment rate is this low,” Holt said.

Holt said Oklahoma City being one of the fastest growing cities in the nation is one of the reasons for the low unemployment rate.

The U.S. Census Bureau shows that Oklahoma City’s estimated population for April 1, 2020, was 681,054. The city’s estimated population from July 1, 2019, was 655,057. The one-year growth is significant when compared to the growth between 2010, when the city had an estimated population of 580,462, and 2019.

“It is extremely easy to get a job in Oklahoma City right now. Our community’s hard work over the last three decades to create jobs and diversify our economy is paying off,” Holt said. “So, tell your friends around the country to move to OKC! Great jobs are waiting on them!”