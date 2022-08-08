OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City University is hosting an open house August 30 for its Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

OCU Physical Therapy Students. Image from Oklahoma City University.

The open house will last from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for potential students who might want to join their program. The open house will include tours of their facilities like the Physical Therapy, cadaver, and simulation labs.

Staff members, program faculty and current students will be there to offer information about the program. Light refreshments will be offered.

If you’re interested, please visit this link to register.