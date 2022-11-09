OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City hazardous waste company will pay $1.9 million and perform corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations.

In a complaint filed on November 30, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Justice, and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) alleged that January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc., and company-owner Cris January committed multiple violations of RCRA’s used oil and hazardous waste regulations, including failure to perform hazardous waste determinations for solid wastes found onsite, storing hazardous waste without an RCRA permit, and accepting hazardous waste for transport without a hazardous waste manifest.

“Federal hazardous waste laws are vital to preventing pollution from entering the environment and causing costly damage to natural resources and potential harm to people’s health,” said EPA Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “Companies are required to take responsibility for these materials for their entire lifespan, and must be held accountable for failing to do so.”

EPA officials say prior inspections of the facility by ODEQ also found alleged violations of RCRA regulations. In November 2017 and March 2019, joint EPA and ODEQ inspections found these types of violations had continued.

The settlement, approved Wednesday by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, requires the companies to institute a number of company-wide changes to come into compliance with RCRA used oil and hazardous waste regulations, many of which the companies have already undertaken.

Compliance requirements include training staff on using proper manifest forms to track the handling of hazardous waste, develop a written waste management plan, and update emergency preparations such as coordinating with local emergency responders and hiring an independent engineer to review the facilities’ spill-containment and contingency plans.