Oklahoma City Utility officials call upon residents to conserve water to help those with little to no water pressure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Utility officials are urging community members to conserve water to help metro retro residents who have little to no water pressure.

Minimal use of washing machines and dishwashers is also encouraged.

“Consider skipping loads of laundry and only run your dishwasher when necessary,” the news release states.

The demand for water amid the winter storm that hit Oklahoma over the past few days has been high, double the demand of a typical winter, according to the news release.

Low-water pressure and service interruptions are occurring in part because water storage tanks are taking longer to fill up. A primary reason was attributed to constant streaming of faucets across the city to prevent pipes from freezing during frigid conditions brought on by the winter storm.

“Typically, nighttime flows are reduced, allowing for water storage tanks to fill. With customers streaming multiple faucets night and day, coupled with system and private water line breaks, water storage tanks are not refilling causing low-pressure and water service interruptions for some customers,” the news release states.

Other water conservation suggestions from city officials include the following:

Taking shorter showers;

Turning off the water when brushing your teeth;

Making sure sprinklers are turned off;

Promptly repairing household leaks.

City officials suggest the following as well:

Leave your cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate;

Consider only dripping indoor faucets that are on exterior walls. If you don’t have indoor exterior faucets, drip internal faucets to keep water flowing;

Do not try to use open flames or boiling water to thaw pipes;

Know where your water shutoff is in case of an emergency.

“While our system is capable of meeting high demands during the summertime, regularly scheduled wintertime facility repair has reduced system capacity. Please help your neighbors by using water efficiently,” the news release states.