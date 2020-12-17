Oklahoma City VA begins vaccinating veterans and frontline workers against COVID-19 as VA releases distribution plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care system (OKCVAHCS) has started vaccinating veterans and frontline health care workers upon the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ announcement of a VA Vaccination Distribution Plan.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced a distribution plan Monday after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided on Dec. 11 to issue an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, according to an OKCVAHCS news release.

OKCVAHCS was selected to be one of 37 VA sites to provide vaccines because of its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store vaccines in extremely cold temperatures.

“After many months of tireless efforts, we are thrilled the vaccine is here and honored to be one of the first VA sites to administer it,” said Wade Vlosich, OKCVAHCS Director. “We are following the VA COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan to ensure a safe, evidence-based and equity-focused vaccine rollout for VA frontline workers and Veterans”

The VA vaccine distribution plan addresses vaccinations for veterans, staff and other federal partners, and has a risk stratification framework for identifying high risk populations to receive the vaccine, according to the news release.

“The plan will be updated over the next two weeks to reflect final recommendations and specifications from FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on COVID-19 vaccines authorized through FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization process,” the news release states. “The plan covers vaccine distribution in the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories where VA provides health care to Veterans, as well as vaccine safety monitoring and vaccine reporting as required by the CDC and Operation Warp Speed.”

VA staff have been providing COVID-19 care to thousands upon thousands of people across the nation, according to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

“This plan demonstrates how the department continues to play a crucial role in the nation’s response to the pandemic,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

