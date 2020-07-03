Oklahoma City VA blood drive to offer free COVID-19 antibody tests

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System and the Oklahoma Blood Institute will host a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System and the Oklahoma Blood Institute will host a blood drive that will offer free COVID-19 antibody tests.

The blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at 901 N. Lincoln Blvd., in Oklahoma City, according to a VA news release.

“Every donor can receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Appointment needed to participate,” the news release states.

Donors will also receive a ‘Gone Savin’ Lives’ T-shirt and either one entry to Science Museum Oklahoma, two entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park or one entry to Frontier City.

Individuals who have previously been advised by a blood center to never donate are asked to not donate.

“If you recently made a blood donation, or if you have already scheduled an appointment to donate blood, please accept our thanks on behalf of the patients whose lives you may have touched,” the news release states. “Those who are in generally good health and meet the age and weight requirements may be eligible to donate blood.”

Latest Stories