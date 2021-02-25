Oklahoma City VA celebrates Recreation Therapy Month, spotlights therapy dog Raisin

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Therapy…and therapists…comes in all forms, even the warm, cuddly, four-legged, furry kind.

February is Recreation Therapy Month and the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is giving special notice to one of their top recreation therapists – Raisin.

“Raisin has assisted in brightening the mood of bedbound veterans by laying next to them while they love on her. She also is able to assist veterans make progress by working on goals such as improved balance, strength, endurance and problem solving, just to name a few,” an Oklahoma City VA document states.

The OKC VA will host a Therapeutic Recreation Virtual Open House at 11 a.m. Friday.

Raisin is the VA’s Facility Dog and she was provided by Canine Companions for Independence.

She was expertly trained to be an assistance dog and has come to work every day for the last five years with co-handler recreation therapists Kristy Doyle and Sarah Sands, according to the VA.

Raisin utilizes over 40 commands to motivate and inspire veterans while helping them achieve their rehabilitation and recovery goals.

She excels at providing unconditional love and attention to the veterans she visits with while working in the VA’s Rehab Unit, Community Living Center, Palliative Care Unit and outpatient Therapeutic Recreation clinics.

Raisin does a whole lot of good everyday, helping stroke patients utilize their affected hand to brush and pet her, and by helping veterans learn healthy snack alternatives for their pets by inspiring them to cook treats for her on her birthday.

Got to http://bit.ly/3dKLOs7 to join the Therapeutic Recreation Virtual Open House. Enter in meeting code 1991565724 and meeting password OKCVATR2021 if prompted, or call in at (404) 397-1596 and enter meeting ID 1991565724.

Veterans who have questions can call the Therapeutic Recreation Clinic at (405) 456-3918.