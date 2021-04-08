Oklahoma City VA expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and caregivers & spouses; will hold Johnson & Johnson single dose event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations and will host a Johnson & Johnson one-dose event.

The Oklahoma City VA is expanding vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, as well as their caregivers and spouses and some beneficiaries. The SAVE LIVES Act that President Joe Biden signed on March 24 provides the VA authority for the expansion, according to an OKC VA news release.

“Since the start of the pandemic, OKCVAHCS has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Wade Vlosich, Director, OKCVAHCS.

Individuals eligible for the vaccine under the SAVE LIVES Act can register for the vaccine at www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed, where they can also find information on the VA’s vaccine rollout process.

“It is recommended those eligible to register at least 24 hours prior to walking in to receive the vaccine,” the news release states.

Enrolled veterans can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine by calling (405) 456-7119, option 2 or walk into the OKC VA Medical Center, 921 NE 13th St, between 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Veterans who are not enrolled can visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction, call (877) 222-8387 toll free or visit one of OKC VA’s local eligibility offices, located in the OKC VA Medical Center and the Lawton Community Based Outpatient Clinic, to apply for VA health care benefits.

One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available to veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

The OKC VA will hold a Johnson & Johnson Single Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Kick Off Walk-in Event on from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center.

Availability of vaccine is first-come, first-served.

Social distancing and masks are required by those interested in getting the shot.

Individuals will need to fill out a single-page release form upon arrival.

