Oklahoma City VA Health Care System asking for donated masks

Local



Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -A local health care system is asking for the public’s help.

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System says that since the CDC updated its guidelines on the public wearing masks, the health care system is in need of homemade cloth masks for veterans and staff members in non-patient care areas.

Organizers say the masks help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The public can drop off masks at the OKC Va Medical Center North Entrance, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you have any questions, call OKC VA Voluntary Services at (405) 465-5162.

