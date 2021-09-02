Oklahoma City VA Health Care System encouraging veterans to reach out for mental health resources

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is encouraging veterans to reach out if they are in need of mental health resources.

“In their darkest hour is when people tend to feel the most alone,” said Alisha Fry, LCSW, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, OKCVAHCS. “Our goal is to #VAReachOut and remind the Veterans we serve that we are here for them, they are not alone, and we want to walk with them as they find the hope that recovery brings.”

Veterans are encouraged to call or text a friend or fellow veteran to talk about what they’re going through at the time.

There are also other resources available through the VA:

Connect with a Suicide Prevention Coordinator, where Veterans, their families, and caregivers with questions or needing additional support can contact our Suicide Prevention Coordinator

Make the Connection, where more than 600 Veterans and family members share their stories of strength and recovery

MyVA411, where Veterans, their families, and caregivers can call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to easily access information on VA benefits and services

If you are a supporter, reach out, offer support, and encourage the Veterans you know to ask for help when they need it.

“Veterans are driven and resilient, but everyone needs help sometimes,” said Wade Vlosich, Director, OKCVAHCS. “Whether Veterans are looking for peer-to-peer support, clinical care, counseling, or something else, VA is here to help. VA and community resources can help Veterans through life’s challenges.”

The VA has resources to help veterans transitioning from the military or going through a difficult time in life.

VA Solid Start connects veterans with qualified representatives who call three times during a veteran’s first year of separation to walk through benefits available. The Self-Check Assessment is a confidential, anonymous risk assessment veterans can use to help them understand if and how stress and depression are affecting them.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can get free, confidential support through the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans where trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Veterans do not have to be registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.

Veterans and loved ones can also find additional, external resources on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Behavioral Health Treatment Services tool.