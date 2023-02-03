OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKC VA HCS) Radiation Oncology service has earned the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEx).

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affair, ASTRO APEx accreditation studies the health care system’s Radiation Oncology Department’s policies and procedures that encourage communication, coordination of medical treatment and willingness to engage patients and their families as “partners in care.”

OKC VA HCS RadOnc Accreditation. Image courtesy OKC VA HCS.

“A cancer diagnosis is stressful and requires multiple decisions with family and treatment team,” said Ashley Arres, Radiation Therapist Supervisor. “If your doctor has recommended radiation therapy, finding a facility near your home or office that offers the treatment you need is important.”

The VA says ASTRO is devoted to helping patient care by improving professional education and training, support for clinical practice and health policy standards as well as the growth of science, research and advocacy.

“As a result of the above undertakings, we were successfully able to demonstrate our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care that is unmatched by any cancer treatment facility in the metro-area,” said Dr. Christopher Bozarth, Chief of Radiation Oncology. “Due to the exceptional efforts of all team members, on January 26, 2023, our OKC VA Radiation Oncology facility was granted 3-year ASTRO APEx accreditation.”

“We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and want to share our success with OKC VA Hospital staff and the Veterans we serve. We know our Veterans have a choice when they ‘Choose VA’ and we want them to know that our Radiation Oncology service will provide exceptional, advance-level care incomparable to any other cancer treatment facility in the area,” Dr. Bozarth added.