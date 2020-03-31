Oklahoma City VA Health Care System making changes to protect veterans from spread of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health care professionals see a rise in novel coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, officials with the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System say they are trying to keep veterans safe by changing certain services.

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System announced that it was moving as many in-person appointments to virtual care as possible.

Virtual care allows veterans to contact their VA health care team through secure messaging or to receive in-home treatment via telephone or video.

“The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is committed to providing high-quality care while keeping Veterans safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19). Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures and out of concern for our veterans, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines,” said Director Wade Vlosich. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time. To help us address our Veterans’ most-urgent needs first, we ask that Veterans use our online tools for routine or non-urgent questions.”

Veterans can receive care either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets.

To set up telephone or video appointments, Veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call, but VA is requesting that Veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

Also, the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System announced that it will not be able to process routine prescription refills at the facility.

Instead, veterans should order refills by mail and do so as early as possible.

You can order refills from any device with internet service at www.myhealth.va.gov

By phone: 405-456-1610 or 1-800-694-8387

or by mailing your refill slip to : Pharmacy Service (119) / Oklahoma City VA HCS, 921 NE 13th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73104-5028.

Veterans can also send online messages to their VA health care team to ask non urgent questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov. Veterans have two ways to upgrade their accounts to Premium; online or video. To complete a video upgrade, veterans must call our office first at 405-456-3675.

“This is a time where we can take major advantage of the technology,” said Taiwo Arise, Nurse Practioner, OKCVAHCS VVC Veterans Express Care Clinic Provider. “When I have patients who are new to virtual care, I work through the process with them. When we connect, I review a Veteran’s medical record with them, discuss their concerns as well as review studies, test results, and medications to get them what they need. Gradually, most Veterans become comfortable with the technology and many prefer virtual care.”