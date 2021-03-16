Oklahoma City VA Health Care System opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all enrolled veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As millions of Oklahomans are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System says it is expanding its eligibility for the vaccine.

Officials with the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System say they are now scheduling vaccination appointments for enrolled veterans of all ages.

In order to schedule a vaccination appointment, you can do one of the following:

  • Call 405-456-7119 and hit option ‘2’.
  • Receiving a call from our schedulers
  • Receiving a text message from the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (53079) allowing direct self-scheduling.

Veterans not yet enrolled can visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/ or call the toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387 to apply for VA health care benefits.

As a reminder, face coverings are still required in all of the health care facilities.

