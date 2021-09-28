Oklahoma City VA Health Care System to begin offering COVID booster shots

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will soon begin providing the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to veterans.

The FDA authorized and the CDC approved an Emergency Use Authorization for a single booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain eligible individuals.

The CDC recommends the following individuals receive a booster shot:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

“Our facility knows that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is truly a team effort and we will continue to make sure we are doing all we can to protect our Veterans, staff and the Oklahoma City community against COVID-19,” said Wade Vlosich, OKCVAHCS Director. “Our staff is preparing to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to those at highest risk, following the FDA and CDC recommendations.”

OKC VA Medical Center will begin scheduling the Pfizer booster vaccines in the Health Wing on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for veterans and employees. Officials say they will prioritize people who are 65 and older, live in long-term care facilities, and people who are 50-64 with underlying health conditions.

The VA will also offer boosters to veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients.

Veterans who receive care in the VA and are due for booster shots will be identified and contacted to schedule an appointment.

Veterans eligible for the booster who would like to go ahead and schedule an appointment, or who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA, as well as persons who received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in VA for whom we don’t have records of their high-risk condition, can contact the vaccine clinic scheduling line at 405-456-7119.

Veterans eligible for the booster can also choose to walk-in to the OKC VA Medical Center Health Wing Covid vaccine clinic during open hours, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday (except on holidays), although scheduling an appointment may reduce waiting times.

The EUA currently only applies to the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC and FDA continue to evaluate data to make a recommendation on booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.