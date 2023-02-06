OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System is holding a Winter Career Fair to fill a variety of different positions.

The healthcare system is hosting the career fair on Feb. 8 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., located at 921 NE 13th St. in the Healthwing near the north entrance.

The healthcare system is looking for dental hygienists and assistants, food service workers, housekeeping personnel, medical administrators, MRI technician, and motor vehicle operators.

Organizers say there are a variety of nursing positions, physician assistants, and psychologists available.

Officials say interested applicants should bring a resume with references and be prepared to answer interview questions