Oklahoma City VA launches ‘Wear it for Them’ campaign to highlight importance of masks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow across Oklahoma, officials at the Oklahoma City VA are asking everyone to wear a mask.

Throughout the pandemic, national healthcare leaders have advised the public to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Experts say that even if you are not concerned about getting sick, wearing a mask can help protect others from the virus in case you are an asymptomatic carrier.

However, local health officials say many Oklahomans are not heeding those warnings.

Now, the Oklahoma City VA is launching the “Wear it for Them!” campaign to raise awareness of the importance of doing our part to protect ourselves and each other.

“Our message is that we are all in this together,” said Audrey Umhoefer, Public Affairs Officer.

The Oklahoma City VA is still limiting visitation at this time.

