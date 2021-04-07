Oklahoma City VA Medical Center providing Johnson & Johnson vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Veterans who have been waiting for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine now have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will be holding a Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine kickoff event on Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center.

Officials say several VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics will now have the single-dose vaccine, beginning April 12.

Those clinics include Lawton, south Oklahoma City, Yukon, and Stillwater.

Veterans can call 405-456-7119 option 2 to schedule their one-shot COVID-19 vaccine at one of the several CBOCs with availability of the vaccine.

At the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center, veterans can either call the number or walk-in Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive the vaccine.

With the Presidential signing of the Save Lives Act, spouses, and caregivers of enrolled veterans, are now welcome to receive vaccination through walk-in at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center. 

