Oklahoma City VA Medical Center to host job fair

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System building, pictured on Aug. 24, 2017.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Medical Center will host a job fair next week.

The job fair will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the OKC VA Medical Center, 921 NE 13th St.

The VA is hiring registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, surgical technicians and more, according to a VA news release.

The event will be in the health wing/gymnasium, located at the Medical Center’s ground floor north entrance.

“This job is open to all interested candidates. Interviews and selections may be done onsite so please come prepared,” the news release states.

Candidates are advised to bring their updated resume, driver’s license and Social Security card.

Veterans are advised to bring their DD214 and VA Disability letter.

Job fair participants must wear a mask while inside the facility.