Oklahoma City VA Medical Center to participate in COVID-19 plasma study

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Medical Center will participate in a study in which plasma from recovered patients will be used to treat those currently fighting COVID-19.

“The idea of this experimental therapy is that, if we can get plasma from someone who has been sick with COVID-19 but has recovered, that plasma carries antibodies to the virus,” said Jordan Metcalf, MD, Research Investigator. “We can transfuse those antibodies to someone who is still fighting the virus and potentially help their immune system.”

Agencies across the country are participating in the emergency study, which takes plasma from recovered patients to use it to treat those struggling with COVID-19.