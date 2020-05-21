Oklahoma City VA, Oklahoma Blood Institute partnering to host blood drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System and the Oklahoma Blood Institute are partnering to host a blood drive next month.

Officials with the OKC VA say this is part of a nationwide effort by VA medical centers to respond to the ongoing national need for blood during the coronavirus public health emergency.

The blood drive is set for June 5, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood can visit this website to schedule an appointment. Walk-in donation is not available.

Additionally, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to provide donors with an additional piece of health information, as a service to both our donors and the public health community.

Oklahoma Blood Institute has implemented additional safety measures including requiring masks and social distancing measures at all blood drives to ensure the safety of donors and staff.

For information on blood donation and donor eligibility, click here.