Oklahoma City VA to hold organ donor registry event

OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Medical Center will host an organ, eye and tissue donor registry event.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, April 5 on the OKC VA Medical Center’s ground floor in the atrium near the southeast entrance, according to a VA news release.

“The goal is to increase awareness by motivating and educating individuals to register their decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor. On average, 22 people die each day waiting on a lifesaving organ transplant,” the news release states.

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System building, pictured on Aug. 24, 2017.

A “Patches of Love Donor Quilt” will be displayed on the OKC VA Medical Center from April 5-9

“This quilt commemorates the love and life of those who offered the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation,” the news release states.