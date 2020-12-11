Oklahoma City VA to receive Fisher House for families of patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System has been chosen as one of 12 sites across the country to receive a Fisher House.

“This is great news for veterans and their immediate family members as this will be the first Fisher House in the state of Oklahoma,” said Jeff Bennett, OKCVAHCS Assistant Director.

A Fisher House is “a home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers.

These furnished and decorated homes enable family members to be close to their loved one during an extremely stressful time – hospitalization for a combat injury, illness, or disease. A stay at a Fisher House is completely free of charge.

“Support from their loved ones plays an integral role in healing and recovery for Veterans. We are very grateful to VA and the Fisher House Foundation for approving our request,” said Bennett.

The homes are normally located within walking distance of the treatment facility or have transportation available.

Typically, the houses are 5,000 to 16,800 square foot homes donated by the Fisher family and Fisher House Foundation. Each house is designed to provide 8 to 21 suites. The houses can accommodate 16 to 42 family members.

They feature a common kitchen, laundry facilities, spacious dining room and an inviting living room with a library, and toys for children. Newest houses are 100% handicap accessible and include elevators.

A timeline for construction of the Fisher House has not been established.