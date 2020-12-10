Oklahoma City VA to receive Fisher House

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will be able to provide free temporary housing accommodations to VA patient families and caregivers thanks to a Fisher House donation.

The Fisher House Foundation selected the Oklahoma City VA as one of 12 sites to receive a Fisher House, according to an Oklahoma City VA news release.

Fisher Houses provide free temporary accommodations to the families and guardians of veterans and active duty service members receiving VA care.

“This is great news for Veterans and their immediate family members as this will be the first Fisher House in the state of Oklahoma,” said Jeff Bennett, OKCVAHCS Assistant Director.

Fisher Houses are designed to be “a home away from home” for VA patient families. They are typically 5,000 to 16,800 square feet, designed to provide eight to 21 suites, furnished and decorated according to the local region’s tone and style, can accommodate 16 to 42 family members, has a common kitchen, laundry facilities, spacious dining room and living room with library and toys for children. They are 100 percent handicap accessible and enable patients to remain close to their family, according to the news release.

“Support from their loved ones plays an integral role in healing and recovery for Veterans. We are very grateful to VA and the Fisher House Foundation for approving our request,” Bennett said.

The timeline for construction of the Oklahoma City VA’s Fisher House has not been set yet.