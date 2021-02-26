Oklahoma City VA vaccinates 10,000th veteran for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CTIY (KFOR) – Officials in Oklahoma City say thousands of area veterans are on their way to being protected from COVID-19.

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System announced that it has vaccinated its 10,000th veteran with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our vaccination team has done really amazing work,” said Chris Gentry, Chief, Pharmacy Service. “The sheer volume of vaccinations is unlike anything most health care professionals have ever seen. These dedicated women and men arrive at work every day eager to care for our nation’s heroes. It’s heartwarming to hear the appreciative comments from Veterans.”

So far, 5,100 veterans have already received their second dose of the vaccine.

Currently, the OKC VA is vaccinating veterans who are 65-years-old and older, or have certain serious underlying health issues.

They will soon expand scheduling to veterans 50-years-old and older.

“We all recognize the importance of getting vaccinated and battling this pandemic that has wreaked havoc in everyone’s life,” said Gentry. “As more vaccine becomes available, we will be able to administer to more groups.”

VA health care teams are calling eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations based on their personal risk factors and vaccine availability.

If veterans meet the high-risk criteria, their VA health care team will contact them to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine or veterans can call (405) 456-7119 and press option 2.