Oklahoma City VA vaccine clinic to temporarily close until January

FILE – Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Jessica M. is a healthcare worker who is also immunocompromised. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System says that it will temporarily close its COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the holiday.

Officials say Pfizer is modifying vaccine vials to make the vaccine easier to store and ship. While the company repackages the vaccine, supplies of the Pfizer vaccine and Pfizer booster will be limited.

The OKC VAHCS vaccine clinic will close on Dec. 27 through Jan. 4, 2022.

The clinic plans to reopen on Jan. 5, 2022.

Officials say the shortage will not affect the Lawton Outpatient Clinic, which provides veterans with the Moderna vaccine.

When Pfizer repackaging is complete, the vaccine will be able to be stored longer in refrigeration.

If you need a shot before the clinic reopens, veterans have several options to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans can find locations for a vaccine dose by searching vaccines.gov, texting your Zip code to 438829, or calling 1-800-232-0233.

If you receive a vaccine outside of the VA system, present your vaccination card record to your VA nurses on the next clinic visit.