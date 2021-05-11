Oklahoma City vets see uptick in lily toxicity cases in cats

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cat lovers, listen up – local vets are sounding the alarm about a rise in poisonings in our feline friends.

The cause is something you might have in your home or yard – lilies!

According to BluePearl Pet Hospital, they’ve seen an 85% increase in lily toxicity cases in April and May.

“It’s been a crazy year for everybody,” said Dr. Jesse Bullock at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Bullock says vets have seen an uptick over the last year of emergency visits from pet parents.

Over the course of the pandemic, many people have been adopting adorable pets for the first time.

Others have been starting their first garden – often including lilies – which can be deadly for cats.

“They can eat any part of the plant, the pollen, the leaves, the flowers, even the pollen that falls in the vase – if they drink that, that can be toxic to their kidneys,” said Bullock.

She says you need to look out for the six-petal lilies, those are the ones that are most dangerous to cats, and the most popular type this time of year.

“Around times like Valentine’s, Mother’s Day or Easter, a lot of times people get bouquets and they don’t think about the lilies that are toxic to their house pets,” said Bullock.

Keeping cats at a safe distance is obvious, but if their curiosity gets the best of them, don’t wait until symptoms appear before consulting your vet.

“If you wait until they have signs, that’s usually a few days later and that’s because their kidneys are starting to fail,” Bullock said. “So that’s a really tricky time to help those kitties.”

According to BluePearl, the most dangerous lilies for cats include: Asiatic lilies, Daylilies, Easter lilies, Japanese Show lilies, Oriental lilies, Rubrum lilies, Stargazer lilies, Tiger lilies and Wood lilies.

