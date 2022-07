OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Walmart in Oklahoma City was briefly closed Tuesday afternoon after a robbery occurred at a nearby store.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the area of Reno and MacArthur.

A cell phone store had been robbed and the suspect was on the loose.

Police canvased the area, looking for the suspect.

The Walmart in that area was closed as police searched. It reopened shortly later.

Information was not provided on whether the suspect was apprehended.