WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters from the Oklahoma City and Warr Acres Fire Departments took down a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire started around midnight at a home near NW Expressway and MacArthur on Tuesday.

“We arrived on scene, we had heavy smoke coming from the garage area of this residence,” said Battalion Chief Randy Cornelious with OKCFD. “Right now, we’re trying to determine the cause of the fire.”

The fire was contained to the garage and a vehicle inside was damaged. Fire officials estimate about $15,000 in damages. The homeowner was checked out for injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.