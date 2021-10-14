Oklahoma City waste management crews assessing storm debris amount to determine if debris pick-up program needed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s Solid Waste Management division is working to determine if a debris pick-up program is needed after powerful storms hit the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Utility crews are checking storm paths across to the area to assess the amount of storm debris generated by the storms.

Findings from the assessment will determine whether a special storm debris pick-up program is necessary, according to city officials.

Residents who have fallen trees or tree limbs on their property are advised to take the debris to their curb.

“Tree limbs should be cut into sections 10-feet-long or smaller, and stacked on the curb. Stack them separately from any regular bulky trash items, such as furniture, appliances or carpeting,” city officials said.

Commercial properties – including businesses, churches, schools, nonprofits and other organizations – are not eligible for the city’s curbside pickup program. The commercial property’s proprietor is responsible for removing the debris.

Go to okc.gov/utilities to learn more about the city’s bulk waste collection service.