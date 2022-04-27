OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents will soon see their water bills increasing following a recent vote.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council approved a rate increase for Oklahoma City utility customers.

City officials say the funds would go to replace aging infrastructure, improve system reliability, and build reserves to help fund debris pickup after storms.

Authorities say the average family can expect to see an increase of $2 to $4 a month.

The proposed rate increase would last until 2026 and will go into effect June 1.