Oklahoma City water remains safe for drinking, city officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City of Oklahoma City officials said water from several city sites has been tested and is safe to drink.

Water from 55 sites impacted by water service interruptions was tested, according to a city news release.

Test results found that the city’s water is safe to drink, according to the news release.

“Oklahoma City’s water is safe, Utilities Director Chris Browning” said. “Our water is continuously tested in accordance with EPA and DEQ standards. As an extra precaution, we voluntarily tested 55 sites in areas within our system where there was extremely low pressure or no water service this week. The test results confirm our water meets safety and quality standards.”

Oklahoma City residents who lost water pressure during this week’s winter storm were placed under a precautionary, voluntary boil advisory, which is scheduled to end at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality recommended that Oklahomans be highly cautious when using water following the winter storm, which froze water lines and led to interrupted water service across the state.

Oklahomans set their faucets to drip throughout the winter storm, which first hit on Sunday, to prevent their pipes from freezing. But the significantly higher than usual water use caused a strain on water systems, causing scores of people across the area to lose water pressure.

State and city officials ended up asking community members to not drip faucets connected to interior walls.

Oklahoma City residents remain advised to limit their water use because the city’s two water treatment plants are currently pumping at maximum wintertime capacity. The high water use is resulting in some water storage tanks not refilling, which causes lower than normal water pressure for residents.

“As temperatures rise, customers should turn off dripping faucets. Conservation efforts will help alleviate demand on the system and allow our storage tanks to refill, so water pressure returns to normal levels,” the news release states. “Line maintenance crews continue working day and night to repair water main breaks and leaks and shut off water for customers with burst water pipes.”