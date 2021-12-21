Oklahoma City woman arrested after baby accidentally shot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was arrested in connection with an accidental shooting that injured a one-year-old baby Monday morning.

The baby’s mother, Teyona Harris, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on suspicion of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

Harris was also wanted on several warrants for complaints that include alleged larceny, destroying property and assault and battery.

Teyona Harris

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex at Northwest 16th and MacArthur.

The baby’s parents got into a heated argument after the father said the baby was not wearing a jacket, according to a police report.

The father told police Harris started hitting and scratching him in the face and tried to “strangle” him.

He said that’s when his gun fell out of his pants, hit the ground and went off.

The round that was fired hit the one-year-old in the backside.

The couple was taking the baby to a hospital when they spotted an ambulance and flagged it down.

The baby is expected to be fine.