Oklahoma City woman arrested for allegedly shooting at neighbor with crossbow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was way too close of a call for a Northwest Oklahoma City resident after his neighbor shot at his head with her crossbow. Moments later, she was allegedly threatening apartment security with the weapon, saying she was going to put a hole in a guard’s head.

Elizabeth Mayho has been charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon for the July 1 episode at the Villas at Stonelake Apartments at 7404 Lyrewood Lane. The security guard KFOR interviewed asked to remain unidentified. He’s been called to deal with Mayho many times over the years, but firing a crossbow was her wildest episode yet.

Ethan Miranda, who lives across from Mayho, was the man she’s accused of firing the crossbow at. Miranda explained he was quickly running to his car to grab something. When he opened his door, he felt the crossbow bolt whiz past the back of his head.

“You could feel the wind,” he said of it passing his head before ricocheting. “I heard it hit the door. It sounded like a frying pan hitting something. I turned around and she’s picking [the bolt back] up and getting ready to load it.”

An apartment where a dangerous incident involving a crossbow occurred.

A security guard for the complex was called to the scene. He yelled at Mayho to put down the weapon as she aimed the crossbow at him, yelling back.

“‘No! I will shoot you in the effing face!'” said the security guard recreating the scene. “I drew my weapon in a gun-ready position and stepped back to my side and told her, ‘Miss Mayho, please put down the crossbow. Put it down now.'”

After giving her a final warning, she threw aside the crossbow. Police arrived shortly after and arrested her. The security guard said Mayho struggles with mental illness and hallucinations. He thinks that’s what happened here.

“People that think this stuff, they don’t know the real difference,” he said. “They think it’s real. She thinks a lot of the stuff she envisions is real and she must have placed that kid in that scenario.”

Miranda said he enjoys Mayho.

“She’s usually a nice lady,” he said. “She’s a wonderful lady to talk to, but if she’s not watched, it can blow up.”

He said he’s not angry at her for shooting the crossbow at him. He’s just grateful he wasn’t hit.

“I didn’t even believe it was happening for a minute,” he said. “It scared the crap out of me. I even went inside to check myself after that just to see.”

Both Miranda and the security guard said they’re sympathetic towards Mayho and hope she can get some quality medical help for her mental episodes.