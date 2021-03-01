Oklahoma City woman charged for her part in the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman has been charged in Federal Court for allegedly taking part in the insurrection at the United States Capitol on January 6.

A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. alleges Danielle Nicole Doyle was one of the people who broke into the Capitol illegally.

The complaint shows photos of her from different sources, one showing her allegedly climbing through a window into the building. Others showing her walking through different parts of the building.

The next day, Doyle tweeted, “We were just forced to de-board our @United flight UA3502 from DC to Chicago because a passenger lead the plane in singing the National Anthem.”

It was footage shown on CNN that caught the eye of some of Doyle’s coworkers. According to the complaint, two of them turned them over to authorities, saying they “had worked with Danielle Nicole Doyle, when they both worked for a professional sports team in Oklahoma City.”

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Thunder organization confirmed she did work there until she quit in December.

Doyle currently works for consulting company Addison Group. A spokesperson sent News 4 a statement saying, “The alleged involvement regarding the state capitol occurred prior to employment with Addison Group. To our knowledge the individual is cooperation with authorities and abiding by all federal requests.”

News 4 tried to reach Doyle at her home and by phone but she has has not responded for requests for comment.