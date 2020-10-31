Oklahoma City woman, church, receive hundreds of thousands in donations after she unknowingly played part in new “Borat” film

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — You often hear the term “blessing in disguise” but for one local church and a beloved member – they are truly finding a blessing from one of America’s most famous acts in disguise.

An usher at a Northeast Oklahoma City church thought she was taking part in a documentary – only to find out months later it was actually a major motion picture – the sequel to Borat.

Her kindness won over America – and is bringing a big help to her community.

Folks across the world are falling in love with the woman who worked to keep the bizarre characters in line In the new Amazon Prime movie “Borat: Subsequent Movie Film.“

Her name is Jeanise Jones – of Oklahoma City.

She says the journey to a major motion picture started at her church – Ebeneezer Baptist in Oklahoma City

“I understand some ladies wanted to interview some older black women for a documentary,” Jones said.

Next thing she knew, she was filming what she thought was an actual documentary about a man from another country preparing his young daughter to marry an older, rich man

Months later Jones’ cousin showed her the film’s trailer

“I said oh yeah, that’s that crazy old so and so,” Jones said.

Then – she saw herself – realizing after months back at Ebeneezer Baptist worrying about that young girl – she was an actress.

“We went down and prayed and all that because I’m telling you she was good,” Jones said. “I’m telling you, she was good.”

Her Pastor – Derrick Scobey – learning of this – jumped into action.



He created a GoFundMe to help her out as she was laid off from her day job early this year, still struggling to pay bills.



It went nationwide – raising nearly $150,000 so far.

He says people saw her heart.

“She was very gentle because that little girl needed that – the little girl who we thought she was,” Scobey said.

Then “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen called Jones – and after learning of the church’s frequent food drives and how it served as a shelter during the recent ice storm – donated $100,000 to keep the good work going.

Jones says she’s thankful – not mad for not knowing it was all a ruse.

She sees it as a blessing.

“That’s all I can say – I’m blown away.”

