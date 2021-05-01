Oklahoma City woman dies in 3-vehicle collision in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman died in a crash involving three vehicles in McClain County, late Friday night.

Keondre Hamilton, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Mile Marker 99.5 on Interstate 35 North in Purcell, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Hamilton was a passenger in a 2010 Honda Accord. The driver of that vehicle, a 26-year-old Oklahoma City woman, was treated and released from Norman Regional in Norman, according to the news release.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger was not. Troopers are investigating whether the passenger was ejected upon impact, the news release states.

The crash also involved a 1993 GMC truck driven by a 38-year-old Grayling, Mich., man, who was not injured, and an unknown vehicle.

The crash occurred at 11:40 p.m. Friday. No further details were provided as the crash is under investigation.