Oklahoma City woman dies in vehicle crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman died in a vehicle crash in Seminole County on Wednesday morning.

Danette Gwen Duncan, 58, died after she crashed her vehicle at approximately 5:27 a.m. at OK-9A, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Duncan was driving a 1999 Mazda north on OK-9A when she went off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree, according to a news release.

She was pinned inside the vehicle for approximately 2 hours and 33 minutes. Members of the Konawa Fire Department extricated her.

Ada EMS pronounced her dead from multiple injuries, the news release states.

The weather at the time of the crash was described in the news release as cloudy.

