Oklahoma City woman in critical condition after pulled out of swimming pool

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman is in critical condition at a local hospital after Oklahoma City firefighters rescued her from drowning in the swimming pool at a residence.

Members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department rushed to a residence in the 8400 block of Northwest 82nd Street at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters pulled a woman from a pool at the home and performed CPR on her.

Officials said she is in critical condition.

No further details were provided.

Stay with KFOR as this situation develops.

