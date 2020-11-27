Oklahoma City woman loses mother to COVID-19 days after beating virus herself

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For one Oklahoma woman, it’s been a Thanksgiving unlike anything she ever imagined.

A metro woman is left stunned and shocked after COVID-19 crept into her home and killed her mother.

“There are times when I wake up when I’m lying in bed, and I remember she’s not across the hall and she’s never coming back,” Lynetta Ford said. “It’s been a really trying time for this family.”

For Lynnetta Ford, Thanksgiving is quiet this year.

Her mom’s bedroom sits empty after COVID-19 slipped in as an unexpected and horrific house guest.

74-year-old Linda Benson lost the fight to COVID-19 on November 18.

“So, it’s kind of like, did one of us bring it in?” Ford asked.

Lynnetta says she was sick first and required a weeklong hospital stay in Enid. However, she came home to her worst fear.

Her mother, Linda, was quickly rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City.

“It’s tearing me up just thinking about what I could’ve done differently to protect her more,” Ford said.

Linda was only able to hang on to the ventilator for a few days before Lynnetta was forced to make a gut-wrenching decision.

“I didn’t want her to suffer,” Ford said. “I know she didn’t want machines to keep her alive. I got to hold her hand and hug her. I told her I loved her.”

COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma continue to skyrocket.

So far, 1,680 Oklahomans have lost their lives to COVID-19, and doctors predict an additional 1,000 will be added to that number by New Year’s Day.

“In the past, we had one or two patients dying a week,” said Dr. Maroun Tawk, from Mercy Hospital. “Now, we have four or five dying a day.”

Mercy Hospital says it’s worried for what’s next after the holidays, preparing to put two patients in a room to double the ICU capacity.

“It’s just spreading like a wildfire,” Dr. Tawk said

Meanwhile, Lynnetta is remembering her mom as a sensitive soul who devoted her life to St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.

“She was a wonderful woman,” Ford said. “She left behind a legacy.”

