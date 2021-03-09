Oklahoma City woman says management refusing to help after apartment flooded

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex resident claims her complex is still refusing to help her after her apartment was severely flooded last month.

“I’m devastated. I’ve literally cried a thousand times,” Shatara Thomas told KFOR back in February.

When KFOR first spoke with Thomas, she showed us video of her apartment at Wedgewood Village.

Her ceiling was caving in after a pipe burst in the upstairs unit and there was mold all over the walls.

“The mold was up here. You can see that they pretty much covered it up with paint,” Thomas said on Tuesday.

Thomas contacted KFOR again this week because she said the complex is still refusing to help her in any way.

“They didn’t even want to put me in a new apartment. They didn’t want to help with me with anything,” she said. “City hall came yesterday and gave them 48 hours to fix everything else because there’s no water in the apartment either.”

Damage to the ceiling of a local apartment caused by the winter storm.

She filed a report with the City of Oklahoma City Action Center, and then Thomas said she was hit with a pretty hefty bill from the complex.

“They sent me a bill. It was almost $2,000,” Thomas said.

KFOR has been trying to reach management for weeks.

After airing Thomas’ story, KFOR heard from several other residents at Wedgewood Village with similar issues.

“I went to the bathroom and looked up, the water was coming down, it was like rain drops coming down from the light fixtures and from the cabinets,” Cameron Graves told us on Feb. 18. “It just flooded my whole apartment.”

KFOR called the complex and the corporate number several times and never got a call back.

Our crew also stopped by the complex last month, trying to speak with management, and they were immediately kicked off the property and told they were trespassing.

“I can’t live here. Don’t know why they expect me to pay rent. Especially having three kids and pregnant, like we can’t live in this space. It’s just not livable, at all,” Thomas said.